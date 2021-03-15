Advertisement

City to help people schedule vaccines

People will be available in-person at select times over the next two weeks to help schedule...
People will be available in-person at select times over the next two weeks to help schedule appointments for free vaccinations.(WAGM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has launched a campaign to assist people who want to be vaccinated for COVID-19 but need help securing appointments. People will be available in-person to help schedule appointments for free vaccinations.

People may get help at the following locations and times:
Velma Young Center and Meridian Activity Center

Tuesday, March 16th 9 a.m. until 12 noon
Thursday, March 18th 9 a.m. until 12 noon
Tuesday, March 23rd 9 a.m. until 12 noon
Thursday, March 25th 9 a.m. until 12 noon

Scheduling may still be made through the Mississippi COVID-19 HOTLINE as well at 877-978-6453.

