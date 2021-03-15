Coronavirus in Alabama: Vaccine distribution continues to grow, hospitalizations improve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - As of Sunday, there had been 1,214,816 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Alabama. The state began administering the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said its goal is to get vaccines into the arms of Alabamians as quickly as possible. ADPH is conducting clinics daily, including drive-though clinics in some counties. Limited vaccine remains the greatest challenge in Alabama and other states.

The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan outlines the various phases. Currently those eligible for vaccine are phase 1a, phase 1b, and people 65 years and older. Beginning March 22, vaccine eligibility will expand to include phase 1c and people 55 years and older. The expansion to 1c includes people with high-risk medical conditions, additional critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Alabama Vaccine Delivery Totals Average 1st Doses of Vaccine Shipped to Alabama Per Week 110,000-115,000 Vaccine Doses Administered 1,269,174 Vaccine Doses Delivered to Alabama 1,831,625 Alabama Healthcare Providers Enrolled 1,174

Efforts to Achieve Vaccine Equity in Black Belt Counties Yield Positive Results - At Least One in Five Residents of 29 Alabama Counties Vaccinated Twenty percent or more of the residents age 16 and older of 29 Alabama counties have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date.



Successful public health efforts to achieve vaccine equity have resulted in higher vaccine uptake among African American residents of Black Belt counties.



Counties where 20 percent or more of their residents have been vaccinated are as follows: Perry, Wilcox, Conecuh, Clarke, Marengo, Dallas, Hale, Monroe, Lee, Bullock, Tallapoosa, Washington, Macon, Clay, Houston, Colbert, Henry, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Baldwin, Cullman, Mobile, Franklin, Jefferson, Lamar, Chambers, Choctaw, Greene, and Morgan.



Vaccines are one key to protecting the most vulnerable and helping stop the pandemic in Alabama. Supply remains an issue, as there is not yet enough vaccine available for everyone who would like to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Age Requirements – Only Pfizer Vaccine Currently Authorized for Ages 16-18 As vaccine eligibility expands to include persons 16 and older with high risk medical conditions on March 22, it is important to note that Pfizer has the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for persons age 16 and older.



Currently, county health departments are giving the Moderna vaccine.



Other providers, such as hospitals and some pharmacies, are administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which are currently not approved for those under 18 years of age.



If you are 16 or 17 years of age, please be sure to check which vaccine the provider is offering before scheduling your appointment.

Vaccination of Individuals with SARS-CoV-2 Infection Vaccination of people with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection should be deferred until the person has recovered from the acute illness (if the person had symptoms) and they have met criteria to discontinue isolation.



This recommendation applies to people who experience SARS-CoV-2 infection before receiving any vaccine dose and those who experience SARS-CoV-2 infection after the first dose of an mRNA vaccine but before receipt of the second dose.

ADPH said COVID-19 continues actively circulating in Alabama, including the more transmissible B.1.1.7 (UK) variant. ADPH is advising against close, indoor gatherings with non-household members ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, in an effort to prevent further coronavirus spread. The risk of closer contact with others, especially when combined with increased alcohol use, can lead to asymptomatic spread. The safest way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year is to gather virtually or with people who live with you.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.