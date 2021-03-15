COVID-19 in Mississippi: Total vaccinations top 888K; 101 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health updated the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday afternoon.

Total Reported Vaccinations by Mississippi Providers Number Percentage Total doses administered 888,462 30.6% People receiving one or more doses 582,217 20.07% People fully vaccinated* 323,819 11.1% *Two doses of Pfizer/Moderna or one dose of Janssen (Johnson and Johnson)

Access Mississippi’s complete vaccination report here.

MSDH also reported 101 new cases, 2 new deaths and 44 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 300,881 as of March 14. So far, 6,903 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

