Crimenet 03_08_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Frankie Earl Collier, Jr.

Collier is a 26-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 175 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with aggravated assault.

If you know where Collier can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

