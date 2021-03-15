Crimenet 03_08_21
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Frankie Earl Collier, Jr.
Collier is a 26-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6 feet in height, weighing 175 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with aggravated assault.
If you know where Collier can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.