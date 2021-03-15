Crimenet 03_11_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Patrick E. Battle, Jr.

Battle is a 23-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 265 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.

If you know where Battle can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

