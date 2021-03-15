Crimenet 03_15_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Torrie D. Clark.

Clark is a 44-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 135 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Clark can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

