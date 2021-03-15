Finishing online sales safely

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meeting a stranger in person to complete an online sale can be dangerous if you don’t take proper precautions. Meeting with the person you are selling an item to should not be done at your home.

“Because someone could be using that as an opportunity to come learn about you,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “To see what they can see in your home, or whether or not you have a security system, those kinds of things, how many cars you have in your driveway or in your garage so that they can then come back at another time, see if you’re not there, and enter your home.”

The Lauderdale County Detention Center lobby is designated as a safe place to finalize purchases. The lobby is currently closed due to COVID-19, but it is also safe to finish the sale right outside the building.

If someone doesn’t show up to buy your item, be extra cautious.

“That would cause me to have some concerns about what happened, why didn’t they? And I would be looking to see if anyone was following me home, they may be using that as an opportunity to learn about you, so you need to think about that,” Calhoun said.

When looking to sell an item to someone, be aware of fake profiles and never give out more information than what’s needed. Law enforcement officials say to trust your gut.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t and act on that, don’t just continue on,” Calhoun said. “Many times, our desire to better someone or our greed, the fact we’re going to get a super deal, will cause us to think that we’re making a wise investment in something when in fact, you’re getting scammed.”

When meeting with someone to finish an online sale, bring someone else along with you.

