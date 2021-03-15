First Responders: Elena Louie, DO

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Elena Louie is on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus by seeing patients and giving vaccinations on a daily basis.

She’s is in her second year of residency at EC-HealthNet in Meridian. She’s from Brooklyn, New York and went to medical school in Alabama before coming to Mississippi.

“I wanted to travel because I know New York isn’t the only great place in the world so is the south. I came to the south and loved it when I went to medical school,” Louie said.

Her calling came long before she went to school. Louie said she spent time at the hospital just watching her mother and the care she gave others.

“My mom was a nurse and I hung out at the hospital with her a lot. Seeing sick patients and how they can get well after being in the hospital and treated by people that are devoted to their work really attracted me,” Louie explained

Of course, in the past year there have been changes in patient care. Socially distancing and talking with patients over the phone or through a screen can make it challenging. For Louie, her confidence has remained high. She said healthcare workers are a team and that helped a lot.

“I think that it helps overcome those challenges and frustrations to know that everyone is on the same team. We are all trying to reach a better purpose and a better state to get COVID eliminated. I think there’s something really great about that,” Louie explained.

Her mother and father still live in New York. Although she said her mom might have been nervous when the virus hit, she is excited that Louie is living out her dream to help others.

“My mom is a nurse and my dad is an engineer. They are both working people and they expect out of me and everyone to be productive members of society. That’s what I’m trying to live up to,” Louie said.

With one year of residency remaining, Louie’s not certain where she’ll go next. However, she said she likes it here in the south.

“I do like it here a lot. I might stay in Mississippi or somewhere in the south. I’m flexible and open, so I’m not so sure yet,” Louie said.

