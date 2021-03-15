Jones, Baldwin lead JSU over Mississippi Valley St.

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State totaled 456 yards of total offense and rolled past Mississippi Valley State 43-7 Sunday afternoon in Southwestern Athletic Conference action from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Jalon Jones accounted for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Jones scored his first touchdown at 8:17 in the first quarter with a 19-yard scamper and the Tigers led 7-0 after one-quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Tigers erupted for 24 points, including three touchdown passes from Jones to junior Daylen Baldwin for 30 yards, 38 yards, and 20 yards. JSU (3-0, 2-0 SWAC) capped the scoring in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal and went into the break with a 30-lead.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Quincy Casey entered in relief and added a touchdown. JSU capped off the scoring late in the fourth quarter when junior Jaumonie Crain recorded a 26-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Jones finished 14-for-27 for a career-high 250 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Baldwin added six receptions for a career-high 136 yards and three touchdowns. Corey Reed, Jr. had his breakout performance and added five receptions for 120 yards.

Tyson Alexander rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries and Jones added 48 yards on the ground. Alexander Shaw was sensational on defense and the defensive back finished with a game-high 10.5 tackles.

Keonte Hampton added 5.5 stops and reigning FCS National Defensive Player of the Week Aubrey Miller, Jr. finished with 5.0 tackles. JSU held MVSU (0-1, 0-1 SWAC) to 270 yards of offense and sacked Delta Devil quarterback Jalani Eason five times.

The Tigers return to action Saturday, March 20 at Alabama State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

