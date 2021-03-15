Advertisement

JSU student’s American Idol audition leaves Lionel Richie choked up: ‘That was powerful’

Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, performed a rendition of...
Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, performed a rendition of Everything Must Change by Nina Simone for the three judges.(ABC)
By Josh Carter
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State student’s audition on American Idol left one of the judges with a lump in their throat.

Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, performed a rendition of Everything Must Change by Nina Simone for the three judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After he was finished with the performance, Richie was left fighting back tears.

Richie went on to say that, in his view, God saw fit to put Goncalves in front of them that day.
“I’m very proud of you,” Richie stated.
Perry described the audition as ‘magic’ due to what she called the ‘purity’ and ‘light’ from Goncalves.
“When you’re just singing, it’s like you’re an angel,” she said.
Bryan called Goncalves a ‘wonderfully beautiful example’ of hard work.
The JSU student received three ‘yes’ votes from the judges, which means he will be moving on to the next round in Hollywood.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office...
Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 203 new cases reported Sun.

Latest News

NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location
NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location
Local resident compares approving this transfer station location to playing "Russian Roulette"...
NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location
City to help people schedule vaccines
City to help people schedule vaccines
Shooting of Judge Charlie Smith 1 year later
Shooting of Judge Charlie Smith 1 year later