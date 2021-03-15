JSU student’s American Idol audition leaves Lionel Richie choked up: ‘That was powerful’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State student’s audition on American Idol left one of the judges with a lump in their throat.

Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, performed a rendition of Everything Must Change by Nina Simone for the three judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After he was finished with the performance, Richie was left fighting back tears.

“Man. That was, um, powerful. I needed you today. Just consider yourself hugged.”

Richie went on to say that, in his view, God saw fit to put Goncalves in front of them that day.

“I’m very proud of you,” Richie stated.

Perry described the audition as ‘magic’ due to what she called the ‘purity’ and ‘light’ from Goncalves.

“When you’re just singing, it’s like you’re an angel,” she said.

Bryan called Goncalves a ‘wonderfully beautiful example’ of hard work.

The JSU student received three ‘yes’ votes from the judges, which means he will be moving on to the next round in Hollywood.

