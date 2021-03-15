Mr. Louin “Jimmy” Mabry, Jr., age 55, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Graveside services for Jimmy will be held at Old Marion Cemetery at a later date.

Jimmy was born December 30, 1965 to Louin and Mae Jean Mabry. He grew up in Russell and attended Northeast schools. Jimmy was a long-time employee of Kroger in Richland, earning “Employee of the Month” in April 2020, an achievement of which he was very proud. He enjoyed cooking and taking care of his pets. Jimmy loved his children and was proud of their accomplishments.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Alan Hynum (Jonah), Margie Prestage, Samantha Mabry, Brendon Mabry, and Zachary Mabry; two grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella; his mother, Mae Jean Mabry; and his siblings, Dianne Ridout and Darlene Mabry; his niece and nephew, Jennifer and Steven Ridout (Erin); and his girlfriend of several years, Teresa Wendlang.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Louin Mabry.

