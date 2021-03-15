Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine McLaughlin Hearn will be held on Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Prospect Cemetery, Savoy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Hearn, 75, of Detroit, MI, who died Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 19th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

