Mrs. Geraldine McLaughlin Hearn

Geraldine McLaughlin Hearn
By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine McLaughlin Hearn will be held on Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Prospect Cemetery, Savoy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Hearn, 75, of Detroit, MI, who died Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 19th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

