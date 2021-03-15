Multiple rounds of severe weather possible this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A very busy weather week is ahead for us, please keep up to date with the latest forecast and stay weather aware.

On our Monday, a cold front is pushing into Mississippi and Alabama, which will be the focus for showers and storms today, tonight, and into Tuesday. This front will be losing its upper-level support as it approaches our area, and will stall out across Mississippi and Alabama. With its loss of upper-level support, this will help lessen the severe weather threat overall Monday and Tuesday. With that said, there will still be enough ingredients in place to allow for an isolated strong to severe storm.

For Monday afternoon and evening, roughly from 1 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, an isolated storm could produce a 60 mph wind gust and/or large hail up to a quarter in size. A brief and weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out, but chances are pretty low overall.

For Tuesday afternoon and evening, an isolated storm may also produce a 60 mph wind gust and/or large hail up to a quarter in size. Once again, a brief and weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out, but chances are pretty low overall.

Wednesday has the potential to be a big severe weather day across Mississippi and Alabama. Severe storms look likely at this point, mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms will be capable of 70 mph wind gusts, golf ball-sized hail, and tornadoes. A strong tornado or two (EF-2 or greater) will be possible as well.

Now is the time to review your severe weather plan for you and your family, so you can be ready to put that plan into motion when a tornado watch/warning is issued for your area. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. A tornado siren is NOT one of them. If you live in a mobile home, make plans to be in a sturdy structure by Wednesday afternoon.

Showers will come to an end by Thursday morning, and then we’ll see partly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday. A stray shower cannot be entirely ruled out on Saturday, but chances are very low. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s this weekend. Morning lows will even dip back into the 40s Friday through Sunday.

