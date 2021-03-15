NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors hosted a public hearing Monday to allow residents speak on JWC Environmental’s proposal of a waste transfer station in G.V. Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park.

The Twin States Recycling Center would be a million dollar waste transfer station and recycling center.

JWC said this would cut down on illegal dump sites throughout Lauderdale county.

It would allow residents to bring waste and recyclables to the facility six days a week.

Local residents, business leaders, and NAS Meridian expressed their opposition at the hearing.

“Over the airfield is where we have to dodge a lot of vultures, because our concern is the proposed transfer station would actually cause the vulture population to move to the north over the landing pattern,” said NAS Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy B. Moore.

One local resident said she believes it would be like playing “Russian Roulette” with NAS Meridian’s pilots if the location is approved.

The proposed location is less than two miles from NAS Meridian’s flight path, but JWC said this enclosed facility would be cleaned daily and would have an odor filtration system.

JWC said there would also be no outside waste storage.

Top officials with NAS Meridian partnered with a wildlife oncology professor to oppose the project at Monday’s hearing.

“Vultures work off of two senses. They work off of sight and they work off of smell. So, even in an enclosed structure, you can still could have smell that comes out of that facility and acts as a draw to bring the vultures in. Vultures have the potential to move hundreds of kilometers a day,” said Dr. Scott Rush who is an associate professor at Mississippi State University.

JWC told the board many U.S. military bases, including at least one other installation here in Mississippi, have transfer stations that are actually closer to their bases than this proposed location is to NAS Meridian.

Officials with NAS Meridian argued they train carrier aviators, and these pilots require far more flight time than most other military bases.

Businesses that are opposed to the proposed location include Lockheed Martin, Peavey Electronics, and Southern Pipe Supply Company.

Southern Pipe said they would like to double the size of their currently facility and employees, but they fear they might not be able to do that if the location is approved.

“Getting economic development in Lauderdale county is a huge challenge, and we need everything going for us. This is going to be something—if they put that waste transfer facility there—that is not going to be in our favor of attracting other industries here. So, I consider that a real problem, and I hope the supervisors will work toward economic development as vs. this waste transfer station,” said Southern Pipe Board Chairman Marty Davidson.

Businesses within the industrial park also shared concerns about their property value if the location is approved.

Lockheed Martin expressed concerns over losing employees, and they said they can’t afford to lose any.

They said they currently have 11 positions open, and all eligible candidates have concerns over the proposed transfer station being located in the industrial park.

However, all businesses in opposition as well as NAS Meridian said they’re willing to work with JWC to find a new location, but JWC said they’ve done extensive research on the industrial park location and believe it’s a perfect fit.

JWC said this transfer station could help surrounding businesses save money.

The board now has 90 days to make a decision.

Additional comments from the public can be mailed or delivered to the 11th floor of the Annex building in downtown Meridian until 5 p.m. on March 26.

