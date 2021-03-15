Shirley A. Davis, Retired Beautician

Graveside service for Mrs. Shirley A. Davis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian with Reverend Jack Kern officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Davis, age 78, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Shirley was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church. As a licensed beautician she operated her own salon for many years. She had many loyal clients who were disappointed when she chose to retire several years ago. She enjoyed reading, cooking, collecting recipes and traveling. Gospel music was one of her special interests. She and her mother traveled all over the Southeast to hear their favorite Southern Gospel groups.

Mrs. Davis is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Mrs. Davis is survived by three sister’s-in-law, Margie Taylor, Johnnie Sue Butler, and Diane Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Davis; her mother, Louise Stewart and step-father, James Stewart; a brother, Jerry Taylor, and a sister, Mae Jean Scarborough.

The family would like to say “THANK YOU” to the healthcare professionals at Anderson Regional Health System and Diversicare of Meridian for their kind and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721