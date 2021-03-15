Advertisement

Shooting of Judge Charlie Smith 1 year later

Judge Charlie Smith
Judge Charlie Smith(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - March 16 marks the one year anniversary of Lauderdale County Chancery Judge Charlie Smith being shot outside the courthouse in downtown Meridian.

An arrest has been made in the case, but the motive and details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

We talked with Deputy Sam Upchurch about the role he played in saving Judge Smith’s life. We also talked to Diane Moore who heard the shooting take place.

“I responded with my medical supplies and found Judge Smith who had suffered a traumatic gunshot wound. We went to work doing everything we could do for him,” Upchurch explained.

“I heard the sound and looked out. I knew he had been shot because I could see the blood running out. I grabbed my keys and ran out to see if I could help,” Deputy Chancery Clerk Diane Moore said. “He said he couldn’t feel his leg and I said, ‘well, everything is going to be okay. Just think positive and everything will be okay.’”

Deputy Upchurch is also a nurse and was able to supply Smith with aid at a critical moment.

“I was incredibly scared the entire time because we had no idea. It was only much later that we figured out what had happened,” Upchurch said. “I was a small part in a very large team to make sure Judge Smith was able to get back to the bench.”

On Tuesday, we will hear from Judge Charlie Smith in his own words. On the one year anniversary of his shooting we will hear his side of the shooting and have his reaction about the arrest in the case.

