Strong tornadoes becoming increasingly likely Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A significant tornado outbreak is growing increasingly likely for Wednesday. It will affect our part of East Mississippi and West Alabama from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The Setup

Instability to energize the storms and wind shear to make the storms spin are sufficiently high that the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our entire area in their “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms. The enhanced risk is a level three out of five, and it’s usually as high as they will go until the day before the expected outbreak. I say that to say this: we will likely be upgraded to at least a moderate risk before the outbreak begins on Wednesday.

The Impact

Tornadoes are likely. A few tornadoes will be strong. That doesn’t mean everyone will get a tornado. Destructive straight-line winds are also a high threat. They can cause tornado-like damage even without spinning. Large hail up to the size of golf balls can also be damaging.

The Timing

The timing gets tricky because storms will begin developing well ahead of an approaching line of storms. The storms that form ahead of the line of storms will have the biggest tornado threat. They can begin forming between 1 PM and 4 PM, and they’ll be with us until the line of storms clears through our area from west to east between 9 PM and midnight.

What Do I Do Now?

What should you do now? Take time to review your severe weather safety plan. Know where to go if dangerous weather threatens. If you’re in a mobile home, you should go to a stronger structure. If you’re in a house, get as low as possible and as near to the center as possible. Cover up with blankets, pillows, couch cushions, small mattresses, jackets... anything to help to protect you from flying debris. Small rooms, like an interior bathroom, closet, or hallway, are best. Basements are better. Tornado safe rooms are better, still. More information on severe weather safety and preparedness is available here.

Our Next 24 Hours

In addition to the bigger risk on Wednesday, an isolated damaging wind gust or two are possible tonight through Tuesday. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible tonight. The low temperature will be near 66 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday throughout the day. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.