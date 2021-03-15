Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -A pregnant woman was shot in the Ward community in Choctaw County, Alabama, Saturday night. The unborn child died.

Deputies arrested Michael Johnson at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff Scott Lolley said the woman was shot twice. Sheriff Lolley said Johnson knew the victim.

Johnson was transported to the Clarke County Jail because the Choctaw County Jail remains closed. Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder. Bond was set at $60,000.

The Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. It’s possible Johnson could be charged with the death of the unborn child.

