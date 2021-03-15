Advertisement

Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting

The suspect was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of the pregnant victim
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
By Pat Peterson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -A pregnant woman was shot in the Ward community in Choctaw County, Alabama, Saturday night. The unborn child died.

Deputies arrested Michael Johnson at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff Scott Lolley said the woman was shot twice. Sheriff Lolley said Johnson knew the victim.

Johnson was transported to the Clarke County Jail because the Choctaw County Jail remains closed. Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder. Bond was set at $60,000.

The Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. It’s possible Johnson could be charged with the death of the unborn child.

