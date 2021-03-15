Advertisement

Vaccines open to all Mississippians Tuesday

Area pubic health officials say some people not currently eligible are hanging out at vaccine...
Beginning Tuesday, anyone 18 and older in Mississippi will be able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.(None)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says COVID-19 vaccines will be open to all Mississippians beginning Mar. 16. He says there are nearly 10,000 appointments available in the state over the next three weeks.

Currently, the vaccine is available to anyone over 50. It’s also open to anyone 18+ with an underlying medical condition, all teachers and staff of K-12, preschool and childcare, as well as first responders.

Beginning Tuesday, anyone 18 and older in the state will be able to sign up.

Click here to schedule your appointment. You may also call 877-978-6453 for more info.

