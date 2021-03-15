Graveside services for Mr. Walter Lyn Drake will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at Bonita with Pastor Bob Null officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Walter Lyn Drake, age 66, of Meridian passed away Sunday, March 14 at Rush Hospital.

Lyn was born March 29, 1954 and grew up in the Tuxedo community of Meridian. He was an alumnus of Meridian High School. Lyn was a truck driver for thirty years. He recently retired from Meridian High School where he worked for twenty-one years in student support. Lyn was a strong believer in Christ who kept the faith as a three time cancer survivor. He was a good family man, an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, and playing softball in earlier years. He loved his fur babies, camping, and cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lyn is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Drake; his daughter, Amber Drake; his mother-in-law, Nell Evans; his siblings, Jennifer Pruitt (John) and Mary Caraway (Ron); and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee and Mary Evelyn Drake, and a niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter or First Assembly Meridian.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721