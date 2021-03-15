MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday with drive-thru parade. Newscenter 11 caught up with the 101-year-old at Aldersgate to find out his secret to living a long life.

“Well, when you accept Jesus Christ as your lord and saver,” said birthday boy Robert Hill.

Robert Hill said that has been his key to living a long healthy life.

Dozens of people took part in a drive-thru birthday celebration for Mr. Hill outside his retirement center in Meridian.

“We’re glad to be able to celebrate the birthday with him. We look forward to many more. I am proud that he is still able to get up and about at his age,” said Mr. Hill’s son, George Hill.

Last year Mr. Hill was not able to celebrate turning 100 due to Covid. The family said it was a very sad time.

“He took the response well. He said that the good Lord has been good to me. Maybe I’ll be able to leave 101. Here we are a year later & he did leave to be 101,” said George.

Mr. Hill is the owner of McDonald & Hill Gas Co. that’s been around for 65 years. He is a native of Quitman. Hill said the things that he holds dear to his heart is God, family, and his wife that passed away 4 years ago. Filled will joy and gratitude Mr. Hill had this to say this.

“I’m just thankful that the good Lord didn’t let it rain on my parade.”

Hill has 3 boys, 7 grandchildren, and about 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Newscenter wishes Mr. Hill a very happy birthday!

