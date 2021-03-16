1 year later: The shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Judge Charlie Smith’s life changed on March 16, 2020. That Monday morning started off just like any other. He said he parked his truck, got out and as he was walking away, remembered something and turned back. He said it was at that moment that he was shot.

“I heard boom. It was just like a thunderclap, it was that loud,” Smith explained. “The next thing I know is that I’m laying on the sidewalk looking up. I’m thinking, ‘did lightning strike or something and I was closely and get hit?’ But the sky was clear. That’s when it hit me that I’d been shot.”

Smith was shot with a .30-06 bullet, a round commonly used for hunting. The bullet entered near his hip knocking off the cap of his femur and caused extensive bleeding.

Deputy Willie Graham, Clerk Diane Moore and Deputy Sam Upchurch immediately rushed to his side moments after the shot was fired.

“I remember a hard pressure on the wound. It was hurting bad, I can remember that. I remember Sam saying, ‘It’s going to hurt but I have to do it to save you,’” Smith recalled.

Smith said doctors were able to insert screws and bypass the need for a hip replacement. He said nerve damage still remains an issue, but that it’s getting better everyday.

As a prosecutor in youth court and an attorney for years, Smith said becoming a target never factored into his daily life.

“As a practicing attorney, you’re always going to have clients that don’t always get what they want, so I never worried about it,” Smith said.

Law enforcement officials haven’t revealed many details about motive or how the actions of the shooter. The person accused of shooting Judge Smith is Ernest James Edwards. Smith said he’s not familiar with Edwards.

“I did not recognize the name or the face of this person. I just don’t know, it doesn’t ring a bell. I saw the photo of him and it’s nothing I remember having dealt with as an attorney, a prosecutor or as a judge,” Smith explained.

Smith has undergone several surgeries, but has had a remarkable recovery. He went from being in a wheelchair, using a cane to walking with a slight limp. Now, Smith is back on the bench and forever appreciative of those that saved his life that day.

“It’s probably worried my family more than it worried me. We are all grateful at this point for the arrest and to bringing this to some kind of closure. I’m glad to be able to be back,” Smith said.

Judge Smith said he feels safe going into work everyday. He said he hasn’t lost sleep and is grateful for all of the prayers and support over the last year.

