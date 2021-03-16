2 Alabama lawmakers test positive for COVID-19, 3rd awaits results

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two members of the Alabama House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to House speaker Mac McCutcheon. A third representative is currently awaiting results of their COVID-19 test.

On the House floor, the speaker urged legislators to be cautious. “Make sure you are vigilant. Make sure you to try keep your social distancing,” he said. “Please, as we move through this week, please by mindful of that. This virus is real.”

McCutcheon declined to release the names of any of the members due to privacy, but said he would reach out to them to see if they wanted their names to be shared.

The speaker said each of the members is resting at home with flu-like symptoms and headache. The Alabama Department of Public Health, meanwhile, is conducting contact tracing to determine if others need to quarantine.



McCutcheon said most of the members he saw who came into the state House Tuesday got a test before entering and that no one so far has received a positive test result.

