Alabama governor declares state of emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of potential severe weather. The state of emergency goes into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Ivey said she’s making the preemptive decision so the state may act in any way needed.

“Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning,” said Ivey. “Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”

