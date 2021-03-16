Areas of local flash flooding reports

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain Tuesday morning is continuing to cause flooding issues in parts of East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Clarke county in Mississippi is seeing water across County Road 280 in the Harmony community, County Road 621 in the Carmichael community, and County Road 511 in the Carmichael community.

Jasper county in Mississippi is seeing water across some roads near Stringer.

Smith county in Mississippi is seeing about a foot of water across the roadway at the intersection of Pine Street and Front Street in Taylorsville, and part of County Road 21 was under water in Taylorsville.

Wallace McNeely Road and Old Lock 2 Road are currently closed in Choctaw county in Alabama due to flooding, and Edna Road has one land closed due to washout.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.