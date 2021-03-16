Arrests continue through Project EJECT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have announced more arrests through Project EJECT.

Authorities say Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison and Steven Randle were the latest arrests in partnership with federal agencies.

Morgan had a warrant for felony probation violation. Morrison is charged with receiving stolen property and Randle had a warrant and charge for statutory rape.

“There will be more arrests and there will be more roundups. These will be randomized events, so no one will know about these events until the U.S. Marshals decide to come to the city,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said.

Authorities say suspects will continue to be arrested through Project EJECT.

“The partnership with our federal entities has been very successful due to the manpower they allow us to have. They bring in an additional 10 to 15 guys and we are able to cover that much more ground in the city limits,” Fireplace said.

Fireplace says these three suspects could face more charges because guns and narcotics were seized during the arrests.

