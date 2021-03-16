Advertisement

Arrests continue through Project EJECT

Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian...
Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison, Steven Randle arrested through Project EJECT and the Meridian Police Department.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have announced more arrests through Project EJECT.

Authorities say Chad Morgan, Robert Morrison and Steven Randle were the latest arrests in partnership with federal agencies.

Morgan had a warrant for felony probation violation. Morrison is charged with receiving stolen property and Randle had a warrant and charge for statutory rape.

“There will be more arrests and there will be more roundups. These will be randomized events, so no one will know about these events until the U.S. Marshals decide to come to the city,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said.

Authorities say suspects will continue to be arrested through Project EJECT.

“The partnership with our federal entities has been very successful due to the manpower they allow us to have. They bring in an additional 10 to 15 guys and we are able to cover that much more ground in the city limits,” Fireplace said.

Fireplace says these three suspects could face more charges because guns and narcotics were seized during the arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office...
Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting
One lane of traffic is currently blocked westbound on 1-20 near the Lost Gap exit.
Two 18 wheelers involved in crashes on I-20
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. They will bring tornadoes, some of which can be...
Be weather aware Wednesday: Dangerous tornado outbreak likely
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has overturned the indictment of City of Canton employee,...
Court overturns 2019 conviction in Canton voter fraud case
Chancery Judge Charlie Smith
1 year later: The shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
Heavy rain Tuesday morning is continuing to cause flooding issues in parts of East Mississippi...
Areas of local flash flooding reports