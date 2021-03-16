Be weather aware Wednesday: Dangerous tornado outbreak likely

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dangerous and potentially catastrophic weather day is likely on Wednesday. Please pay attention and be weather aware after lunchtime and be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens.

How Big Is The Risk?

As expected, our enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday was upgraded to a moderate risk. That’s the second highs of our five risk levels. Part of the moderate risk area could be upgraded to high risk as early as Tuesday evening.

Those risk levels are tied to probabilities. The probability of a tornado hitting within 25 miles of you is 15%, which is 38 times bigger than the historical tornado probability for March 17. The wind and hail probabilities are 30% - 30 times bigger than the historical probabilities.

Impact

Tornadoes are likely. Conditions are favorable for a few violent, long-track tornadoes. Additionally, destructive straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph can cause damage much like tornadoes. Wind doesn’t have to be spinning to cause damage. Large hail can break windows and damage vehicles and homes, too. The hail can be up to the size of golf balls. Flash flooding is also possible. Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches on top of heavy rain over the past few days can cause problems. Locally, up to 8 inches of rain can fall.

Timing

The timing hasn’t changed much. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible as early as about 1 PM, but severe thunderstorms capable of producing large tornadoes will increase quickly between 2 PM and 4 PM. Our entire coverage area is fair game for extremely dangerous weather until about 10 PM. A break is possible between about 5 PM and 7 PM before the final batch of storms tracks from west to east across the area. Exact timing can vary depending on your location.

Click here for more information on severe weather safety and preparedness.

Pay attention. Be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. If you know someone who watches TV through Hulu or Netflix or other streaming services, make sure they’re aware, too.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.