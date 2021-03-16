Advertisement

Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder

Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby...
Michael Angelo Johnson is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an unborn baby in Choctaw County, Ala.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A man arrested in Choctaw County for shooting a woman twice Mar. 13 now faces a charge of capital murder after a review by the district attorney’s office. The woman’s unborn child, identified as Baby Chaney, died from a gunshot wound.

Michael Angelo Johnson is not allowed bond and is being held at the Clarke County, Ala., Jail.

Johnson was previously charged with attempted murder of the woman, described as an acquaintance of his. The shooting happened in the Ward community about 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Johnson was on the scene when deputies responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office...
Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Beginning Tuesday, anyone 18 and older in Mississippi will be able to make an appointment for a...
Vaccines open to all Mississippians Tuesday
Local resident compares approving this transfer station location to playing "Russian Roulette"...
NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location

Latest News

Chief Cyrus Ben congratulated Deb Haaland on her confirmation to be U.S. Secretary of the...
Chief Ben congratulates Haaland on appointment
House Bill 1439, which passed the House in February, would phase out the state income tax while...
Miss. tax reform bill faces deadline Tuesday
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report March 16, 2021
The latest report shows 323,476 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated and 885,799 doses of...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 369 new cases reported Tuesday, vaccinations continue climbing