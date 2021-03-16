Charge against Johnson upgraded to capital murder

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A man arrested in Choctaw County for shooting a woman twice Mar. 13 now faces a charge of capital murder after a review by the district attorney’s office. The woman’s unborn child, identified as Baby Chaney, died from a gunshot wound.

Michael Angelo Johnson is not allowed bond and is being held at the Clarke County, Ala., Jail.

Johnson was previously charged with attempted murder of the woman, described as an acquaintance of his. The shooting happened in the Ward community about 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Johnson was on the scene when deputies responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.