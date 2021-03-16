Chief Ben congratulates Haaland on appointment

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Cyrus Ben, released a statement congratulating Deb Haaland on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting with Deb Haaland on multiple occasions and am confident she will do an excellent job in this new role.”

The chief’s full statement appears below:

Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying her selection means that Indigenous people, who lived in North America before the United States was created, will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species.

