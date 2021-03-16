Advertisement

Chief Ben congratulates Haaland on appointment

Chief Cyrus Ben congratulated Deb Haaland on her confirmation to be U.S. Secretary of the...
Chief Cyrus Ben congratulated Deb Haaland on her confirmation to be U.S. Secretary of the Interior.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Cyrus Ben, released a statement congratulating Deb Haaland on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The chief’s full statement appears below:

Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying her selection means that Indigenous people, who lived in North America before the United States was created, will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species.

