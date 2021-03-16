Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 16, 2021

Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
BRIAN L BOLER19802024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:05 AM on March 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:59 AM on March 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:31 PM on March 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

