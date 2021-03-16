Advertisement

Court overturns 2019 conviction in Canton voter fraud case

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals has overturned the indictment of a City of Canton employee who was convicted of voter fraud in September of 2019. A Madison County judge had sentenced Courtney Rainey to 15 years in prison for witness intimidation in a voter fraud case.

Rainey was at the time Canton’s director of human and cultural needs and also was a member of the local school board. She was on the November 2019 ballot running for Madison County Justice Court Judge District 2.

In early 2018, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into potential voter fraud in the May 2 and May 16, 2017, Canton municipal primaries and the June 2017 general election.
Prosecutors with the Madison County District Attorney’s office claimed Rainey went to a witness’ home and her job twice attempting to intimidate the witness into changing the statement she had given to investigators.

A jury ended up finding Courtney Rainey guilty of witness intimidation, but the jury was hung on the voter fraud charge.

Back in 2019, Rainey never accepted any wrongdoing in the investigation, and Tuesday, the state’s court appeals accepted her appeal and overturned the 2019 conviction.

No word on when Rainey will be released from prison.

