COVID-19 in Mississippi: 369 new cases reported Tuesday, vaccinations continue climbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 369 new cases, 27 new deaths and 47 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. The latest MSDH report shows 323,476 people are fully vaccinated, or 11.1%, and 885,799 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 301,250 as of March 15, 2020. Deaths in the state attributed to COVID stands at 6,929.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals on cases and deaths.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1723 75 123 31 Kemper 928 25 44 9 Lauderdale 6946 231 443 100 Neshoba 3908 172 203 59 Newton 2373 54 87 15 Wayne 2593 41 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.