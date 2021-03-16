Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 369 new cases reported Tuesday, vaccinations continue climbing

The latest report shows 323,476 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated and 885,799 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total.(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 369 new cases, 27 new deaths and 47 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. The latest MSDH report shows 323,476 people are fully vaccinated, or 11.1%, and 885,799 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 301,250 as of March 15, 2020. Deaths in the state attributed to COVID stands at 6,929.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals on cases and deaths.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke17237512331
Kemper92825449
Lauderdale6946231443100
Neshoba390817220359
Newton2373548715
Wayne2593416911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

