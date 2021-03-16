Mrs. Dorothy Wedgworth Shaw

Funeral services for Dorothy Shaw will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. James Ruffin and Bro. Mike McKee officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Dorothy Shaw, age 99 of DeKalb passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her family’s home.

Dorothy graduated from Mississippi State College for Women, then started teaching at Dixie Highway School, Lauderdale School and North East Lauderdale School. She retired from Mississippi State University as an extension home economist in Kemper County. She was recognized as Alumnus of the Year at East Mississippi Community College- Scooba, MS. She was an active and devoted member of DeKalb Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be truly missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her children, Bennie R. Shaw; Lowry Shaw (Joanna) and Patty Swearingen (Harvey); grandchildren, Lisa Majure (Mark), Manley Shaw, Holly Robbins (Jon), Patrick Swearingen, and Ashley Swearingen; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Daniel, Dakota Majure and Aubree White; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie E. Shaw; grandchild, Bennie R. Shaw, Jr., parents, Willie and Sally Wedgworth; and 9 siblings.

Pallbearers will be Manley Shaw, Patrick Swearingen, Mark Majure, Jon Robbins, Daniel Majure and Dakota Majure.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Cliff Clayton, Lewis Clayton, Jimmy Clayton, and Roger Wedgworth.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

