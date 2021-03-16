Hermon Gray Johnson, III

Graveside services for Gray Johnson will begin Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Long Creek Baptist Church cemetery on Causeyville Rd., with Fr. Augustine Palimattam from St Patrick Catholic Church officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Gray, 82, passed away at Rush Foundation Hospital March 14, 2021 from COVID.

Gray was the son of Hermon Gray Johnson, Jr., and Dorothy Duane Johnson, born April 11, 1938.The Meridian High School quarterback and Northwood lifeguard caught the eye of Peggy Joyce Shirley, which led to over 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. After graduation, Gray enlisted in the Marine Reserve with his first employment being with his uncle, John O’Neil Johnson, at Mississippi Beverage Company. Gray found his true passion by being an engineer with the railroad with GM&O and ICG, even coming out of retirement a few times when needed. After retirement and wanting to stay busy, Gray worked part-time at Lake Shore Studio and also the main downtown post office. One of his and Peggy Joyce’s hobbies was going to flea-markets locally as well as all over the state, yet their biggest interest together was the love of animals. Friends would jokingly say, you both should have been veterinarians, as they would save, feed and care for literally any animal. Known for his card-sharp mind and domino playing, Gray was also a past member of the Meridian Coin Club, and he turned his hobby of coin collecting into being a certified Numismatic enthusiasts’ appraiser. Gray would say that he could not hear thunder but had a sharp and keen eye for helping people with their coin collections.

Gray is survived by his children, Dianne Johnson (Donald) Kitchens, Cathy Ann Johnson and Larry Johnson, 3 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sister’s, Lynne Johnson Grimes, Donna Jill Johnson and brother, Duane O’Neil Johnson.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Peggy Joyce Shirley Johnson and parents Hermon Gray Johnson Jr, and Dorothy Duane Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with East Mississippi Animal Rescue, 2440 North Hills Street - Suite 105-107 - Meridian, MS 39305or a charity of your choice.

