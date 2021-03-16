Isolated flash flooding being reported in our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain Tuesday morning has caused some flooding in parts of our area. Law enforcement reported flash flooding around 6:45 a.m. near the Harmony community in Clarke County. One car was stranded there.

The Choctaw County Emergency Management Agency is reporting flooding on Riverwood Drive, County Road 32, and the mill stretch of Highway-114.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown when coming across a flooded roadway.

