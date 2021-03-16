Jackson State women’s basketball awarded 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a 72 hour party for Jackson State women’s basketball.

Over the weekend, the Lady Tigers celebrated winning their first SWAC Championship since 2008 and stretched their winning streak to 16-straight. On Monday, celebrations continued as the team found out what seed they would receive for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

During Monday’s Selection Show, the Lady Tigers found out they will be a 15 seed in this year’s tournament and will open up play against No. 2 Baylor. Similar to JSU, the Bears are on a 17 game winning streak and ended the season as Big 12 champions.

The opening round matchup will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. CT and you can watch the game right here on WTOK!

