Jackson State women’s basketball awarded 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

The JSU Lady Tigers will face Baylor in the first round of NCAA Tournament
The JSU Lady Tigers will face Baylor in the first round of NCAA Tournament(Jackson State University)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a 72 hour party for Jackson State women’s basketball.

Over the weekend, the Lady Tigers celebrated winning their first SWAC Championship since 2008 and stretched their winning streak to 16-straight. On Monday, celebrations continued as the team found out what seed they would receive for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

During Monday’s Selection Show, the Lady Tigers found out they will be a 15 seed in this year’s tournament and will open up play against No. 2 Baylor. Similar to JSU, the Bears are on a 17 game winning streak and ended the season as Big 12 champions.

The opening round matchup will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. CT and you can watch the game right here on WTOK!

