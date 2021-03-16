Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report March 16, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ashley Malbrough, 03-09-2021 Probation Violation.j
Cordexster Grace, 03-08-2021 DUI 1st; No Driver License; Speeding 90-55
Decorey Mason, 03-12-2021 Disturbance of the Peace.
James Hill, 03-08-2021 Probation Violation
Shantania McCoy, 03-10-2021 Driving While License Suspended
Travoris Croff, 03-12-2021 DUI; No Insurance; No Tag; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; No Seatbelt; Drug Paraphernalia
William Whitsett, 03-11-2021 DUI 1st; Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended; Drug Paraphernalia

