LIVE: Health dept. gives update as vaccine opens for all Mississippians

Anyone over 16 years old can now apply to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine...
Anyone over 16 years old can now apply to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone under 18.(KNOE)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig discussed the COVID-19 vaccine as it’s opened to all Mississippians on Tuesday.

Anyone over 16 years old can now apply to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone under 18.

“Certainly it’s the right time to do it; we need to get vaccines out as quickly as possible. Now is the time to open up so we can maximize the amount of people getting this vaccine,” Dobbs said.

Dr. Byers says the decrease in deaths and cases is encouraging. He said no long-term care outbreaks were reported last week, and the total statewide is now under 40.

He says it’s still a good idea to gather in small groups and wear a mask, but noted that everything is safer when everyone is fully vaccinated.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said, due to inclement weather expected Wednesday, the state drive-through vaccination clinics will be closed Mar. 17. People who had appointments will be rescheduled and will be notified by text, email or phone call.

