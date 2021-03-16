Advertisement

Lottery bills head to committee on Wednesday

Some lawmakers are seeking to resurrect the issue of a state lottery.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama Senate committee will review dueling lottery proposals this week. The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee meets Wednesday. Sen. Del Marsh, who chairs the committee, said two lottery bills will be debated by the committee.

Some lawmakers are seeking to resurrect the issue of a state lottery after the defeat of a sweeping gambling proposal that would have also authorized multiple casinos in the state.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. However, the lottery bills face an uncertain outlook because of disputes over how the required changes in state law would affect existing bingo operators.

