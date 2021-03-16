Mental health during the pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Challenges during the past year affected the mental well-being of many people.

Dr. Lin Hogan said the beginning of the pandemic and the lockdowns were hard on all of us in different ways.

“We have something that is called a shadow pandemic where there is an increase in domestic violence and substance use disorder. There has been an increase in calls to violent shelters. A lot of that is caused by the social change in the dynamics of people spending a lot of time together,” said Dr. Hogan.

Many dealt with isolation, joblessness, and even the loss of loved ones. Now, things seem to be getting back to normal. Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate. Big events are making their way back.

“Things are being remedied thanks to the miracle of modern technology and vaccines,” said Dr. Hogan.

But Hogan said that we shouldn’t let our guard down.

“We just have to do what we are supposed to do for the next several months. I encourage people to get the vaccine. Let’s keep staying the course and that’s going to help us get past this,” said Dr. Hogan.

Hogan said it’s important to realize this is just another tough time and we’ll get through it.

“We can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we are still in the tunnel. We need to stay on the course as Americans like we are good at doing. We need to continue to do our due diligence and things are going to work out in the end,” said Dr. Hogan.

Frontline healthcare workers faced similar emotional challenges.

“I feel like they are heroes. They stepped up to the plate. There is added anxiety and stress related to them. We are seeing some presentation of our medical workers her at our mental health facility. We are letting them know to keep doing their thing and we treat them as heroes,”said Dr. Hogan.

Dr. Hogan advises the public to continue to follow the CDC guidelines as we see signs of normalcy returning.

