Miss. State Dept. of Health cancels Wednesday drive-through appointments

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said, due to inclement weather expected Wednesday, the state drive-through vaccination clinics will be closed Mar. 17. People who had appointments will be rescheduled and will be notified by text, email or phone call.

For others who want to schedule a new appointment, since vaccine eligibility is now open to 16+, click here. People may also call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for assistance at 877-978-6453.

