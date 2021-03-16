Advertisement

Mississippi expands vaccine eligibility

Locals react to the decision
Mississippi is the second state to open vaccination appointments to residents 16 years and older, starting Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi residents from ages 16-and-up may now get the COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Tate Reeves expanded eligibility as of Tuesday. Mississippi is the second state to open vaccination appointments to this age group.

There has been mixed reaction about opening the vaccine to everyone. Most people said we are taking the steps in the right direction and people should have to option to get the vaccine as soon as they want it.

“With our business, we are highly involved in the live music scene. For us to get back to having this live music, concerts, parties, and events we need to step forward and take this vaccine,” said DC Guitar Studio owner, Dan Confait, who has been vaccinated and encouraged others to do so.

Alaska became the first state to open its vaccination doors to most everyone.

