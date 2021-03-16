MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Multi-Media Journalist

The number one TV station in Meridian, Mississippi, should be your number one choice in launching your career.

WTOK-TV is looking for a compelling storyteller and team player. The ideal candidate should be aggressive, self-motivated, and be able to develop local news sources and contacts in the community. The candidate should also be able to generate lead stories on a regular basis and be able to work independently with limited, direct supervision. Candidates should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. In addition to daily broadcast responsibilities, the MMJ will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: -Generate lead stories -One-man band, shoot, write and edit independently

-Live Shots -Post Stories to our digital platforms and Social media

-Host Digital News Desk segments

-Produce newscasts Requirements -Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or communications is preferred, but not required -Aggressive -Self-Motivated -Work independently with limited, direct supervision -Excellent writer

-Team Player

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: August 1, 2021

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

