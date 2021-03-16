Salvation Army reflects on the challenges of 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It has been a year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic. In the challenging times, the Salvation Army continued to serve on the front lines, helping those in need.

On the local level, the Salvation Army also had to deal with tornadoes, flooding, hurricanes and an ice storm during the pandemic. Through it all, Lieutenant Tamara Robb says the community stepped up when the Salvation Army’s needs were at an all-time high.

”Yes, we have had some foundations step up where we’ve gone to them before and they didn’t have the funding and then they saw the need and what the Salvation Army was doing,” said Lt. Robb of Meridian’s Salvation Army. “And so they did give us more more and that’s helped fill the gap. We’ve even reached out to our own emergency disaster services and we got a couple of pallets of food that way but we’ll go through a pallet of food in one day when we do our distribution.”

Lieutenant Robb also says the Salvation Army’s mobile canteen unit is ready and will be stocked with meals in case of possible tornadoes in our area Wednesday.

Here’s the official press release from the Salvation Army from March 15th, one year after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic:

In 2020, The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi served 261,658 people, and saw the following increases in services provided:

- Disaster Assistance (People Served): up 4,355%

- Grocery Orders: up 42%

- Home-Delivered Meals: up 204%

- Personal Comfort Kits: up 84%

In challenging times, we’re more committed than ever to serving all with love, kindness, and hope. Last year, The Salvation Army consistently served throughout the pandemic and amid the most active hurricane season in recorded history. We continue to serve our struggling neighbors’ needs during this unprecedented time and will continue to serve our neighbors’ needs in the years ahead.

“This past year has indeed been like no other. As I reflect on 2020, I’m proud of the work The Salvation Army in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi has done to help our neighbors in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the back-to-back hurricanes we’ve experienced,” stated Major Kent Davis, The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Divisional Commander. “We will continue to fight the good fight for years to come and look forward to continuing working with donors and volunteers to serve our neighbors in need.”

To support The Salvation Army, visit SalArmyALM.org. To view the 2020 Annual Report, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/annual-report. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Meridian, contact Lt. Tamara Robb at 601-832-9317.

