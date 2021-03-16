A celebration of life service will be held for Rev. Scottie W. Fulcher, 58, of Butler, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Butler First Assembly of God. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. with the service to immediately follow.

Officiants of Pastor Fulcher’s services include Rev. Jon McCluey (His Aaron), Rev. Polly Hubbard (His Hur), Rev. Tyler Fulcher (His Son), Rev. Jimmy Watson (His Armor Bearer) and Rev. Ken Draughon (His Pastor).

Pastor Fulcher passed away on March 12, 2021 in Meridian, Mississippi.

He was born on October 18, 1962 in Meridian, Mississippi to Mr. and Mrs. William “Henry” Fulcher. He graduated from Southeast High School and attended Bible school at Southeastern Bible College. Pastor married the love of his life, Phyllis McFarland Fulcher in 1984. God would eventually bless them with three wonderful children, each of their spouses, and a growing number of grandchildren. His work with Nabisco Brands carried him and his family to North Little Rock, Arkansas, where he began serving as a children’s pastor at Maumelle Assembly of God. He then served as a deacon and youth pastor at Radiant Life Assembly of God in Sherwood, Arkansas. In 1994, he surrendered fully to a life of ministry and took his first position as the full-time pastor at London First Assembly of God in London, Arkansas. After ministering in London, Pastor followed the leading of the Lord to Poplar Springs Assembly of God in Drummonds, TN in 1997. The following year, the Holy Spirit led him and his family to Butler First Assembly of God, where he faithfully served as lead pastor until the present. In addition to serving his local church, he served as Presbyter of the Demopolis section of the Alabama Assemblies of God for nearly twelve years. Though Pastor preached many sermons throughout his years of ministry, he lived in such a way as to make sure his life was the greatest sermon he ever preached. He was a servant to his family, his friends, his church, and his community. He poured into the lives of countless community members, young ministers, and missionaries. His greatest desire was to see the Gospel of Jesus go forth to the “uttermost parts of the world.” To him, this meant both the far reaches of the globe and every corner of Choctaw County, the “mission field” he loved most. He was so well-loved because he loved others so well. He ran his race. He kept the faith, and by now we are certain he has heard these very words: “Well done, Pastor. Well done.”

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phyllis M. Fulcher of Butler; mother, Betty “Faye” Fulcher of Meridian; daughter, Rebecca Ann Skinner (David “Spud”) of Lisman; son, Tyler Scot Fulcher (Julie) of Waco, TX; daughter, Shelby Faye Meredith (Zak) of Sucúa, Ecuador; grandchildren, Henry Todd Skinner, Emma Fulcher, Blair Fulcher, and soon to arrive baby Kate Fulcher; brother, Randy Ray Fulcher (Tina) of Quitman; a host of nieces and nephews; “adopted” daughters, Samantha Shankle, Harley Whittington Watson, and Candace Cowsert; and his faithful staff, Pam Long, Rev. Candace Pardue, and Pastor Whitley Robinson.

Preceded in death by his father, William “Henry” Fulcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the Missions Department of Butler First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 452, Butler, Alabama 36904.

