Severe weather possible Tuesday, big risk of severe storms Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A small severe weather threat is taking shape for Tuesday. A much higher chance of severe storms is expected Wednesday.

We’ve seen some stronger storms pushing through our area early this morning, including gusty winds, a lot of lightning, and even some potential for flooding. As our area stays under a moist air mass on our Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out throughout our day on Tuesday. 60 mph wind gusts will be the main threat, but quarter-sized hail is possible. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is pretty low.

Scattered showers will continue overnight, with thunder possible early. The already small severe weather threat will gradually come to an end by 10 p.m. A stronger storm system is expected to push through our area on Wednesday, and this will significantly increase the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

Most of our area is now under a “Moderate Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center. This is a level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk and so Wednesday will be a very dangerous day. All modes of severe weather are likely, including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, and golf ball-sized hail. A strong tornado is possible, which would be a tornado that is EF-2 or greater.

Discrete supercells capable of producing all modes of severe weather could develop as early as 2 p.m. on Wednesday. This discrete supercell threat will continue into the evening. These storms will bring the greatest threat of a strong tornado. The cold front itself will then move into our area, likely bringing a line of thunderstorms with it. All modes of severe weather will be possible with the line. The line of storms looks to clear our area between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Now is the time to prepare for Wednesday’s severe weather threat. Go over your severe weather action plan with your family and/or business today, so that way if a a tornado warning is issued for your area on Wednesday, everyone will know right away where the safe place is. The best place to seek shelter is in a basement or storm shelter, but the next best place is the lowest floor of a sturdy structure, in a room that leaves as much space as possible between you and the outside world.

If you live in a mobile home, today is the day to pick out a safer place that you can go to, that way you can get there as soon as the tornado threat begins on Wednesday, which for now is around 2 p.m. Do not worry about COVID-19 guidelines when sheltering, because the tornado would be more of a direct threat to you. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts, including the WTOK Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio. Do not rely on a tornado siren to alert you to a possible tornado. Sirens can help, but should not be one of alert methods you rely on.

We’ll dry out on Thursday after some light morning showers. Temperatures will be a lot cooler heading into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s Thursday through Sunday, with morning lows in the 40s Friday through Monday. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will return to the 70s on Monday.

