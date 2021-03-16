MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sports Anchor/Reporter

The number one TV station in Meridian, Mississippi, should be your number one choice in launching your career.

WTOK-TV is looking for a sports reporter/weekend anchor who is a storyteller and team player. The ideal candidate should be aggressive, self-motivated and be able to develop local sources and contacts in the community. The candidate should also be able to generate compelling stories on a regular basis and be able to work independently with limited, direct supervision. Candidate should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. In addition to daily broadcast responsibilities, the candidate will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media.

The candidate will shoot/write/edit stories and produce and present on-air sports segments for weekend newscasts (and fill in weekdays as needed). He/She will lead the sports team seven days a week and demonstrate organization and planning skills.

He/she will also be expected to push the envelope in developing compelling visuals and daily presentations/live shots with a hyper-local focus on the East Mississippi and West Alabama region. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Provide sports segments for newscasts as assigned, as well as on various digital platforms.

• Be ready and willing to work various schedules depending on the staffing needs of the station.

• Perform all the regular duties of a reporter, from story ideas to shooting, editing, and going live, as well as posting on digital and social platforms.

• Depending on newsroom coverage needs, may be assigned to do general assignment news stories at News Director’s discretion.

This position requires a high level of creativity and communication. He/she must have a background in broadcast journalism and sports with a passion for cutting-edge presentation. Professional experience on air is also required. The select candidate must also have the ability to perform under deadline pressure. Familiarity with ENPS newsroom software, Edius editing software, and ENG equipment a plus. Requirements -Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or communications is preferred -Excellent writer with use of sound

-Keen vision for live sports

Candidates must have previous experience shooting live, local sports events, demonstrate an ability to create compelling personal sports stories and demonstrate a background and track record of social media engagement and interaction.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers?????? and attach resume.

Start date: May 3, 2021

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.