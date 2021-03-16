Advertisement

Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth

By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will soon receive a new stimulus payment from the federal government, and there is an easy way for recipients to find out how much money they will get.

The Washington Post has a calculator where those eligible can calculate how much they will receive based on a few questions.

Payments are determined based on filing status, adjusted gross income and dependents claimed. A single person with no dependents that qualifies based on income would receive $1,400, while a married couple with four children would get $5,600.

The IRS said the first batch of payments were sent out by direct deposit as early as last Friday, but many should receive their official payments on Wednesday.

The checks are going to Americans as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law on March 11.

People who qualify for a stimulus payment can check to see when they will receive their funds using the IRS Get My Payment tool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office...
Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler
Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Beginning Tuesday, anyone 18 and older in Mississippi will be able to make an appointment for a...
Vaccines open to all Mississippians Tuesday
Local resident compares approving this transfer station location to playing "Russian Roulette"...
NAS Meridian, businesses leaders oppose transfer station location

Latest News

Immigrants who cross the border face more hardships amid a surge.
Growing number of Democrats asks for border intervention
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.