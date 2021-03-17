A severe weather outbreak is likely for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Dangerous severe weather is expected on our Wednesday. During the afternoon and evening hours, storms will be capable of producing strong and long-track tornadoes, straight-line winds in excess of 75 mph, and golf ball-sized hail and larger. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, be sure to seek shelter immediately, which will be on the lowest floor of a sturdy structure in an interior room that leaves as much space as possible between you and the outside world.

If you live in a mobile home, make plans now for getting to sturdy structure, that way you can get to one before a tornado watch is issued. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. Tornado sirens can certainly help, but they are only meant for people working outdoors. You can download the free WTOK Weather App to get alerts directly to your phone. A NOAA Weather Radio is also very helpful.

TIMING: A few showers and thundershowers will be possible in the early morning hours. These will stay below severe limits. Starting in the afternoon, thunderstorm activity will begin to ramp up. Although there is a chance of supercells capable of producing severe weather develop as early as 1 o’clock this afternoon, most of the activity will begin to fire up between 2 and 4 p.m.

Any discrete supercell that develops this afternoon, will have the greatest chance of seeing strong, long-track tornadoes, very large hail, and destructive straight-line winds. After the threat of discrete supercells ends this evening, a broken line of strong to severe storms will move into our area. These storms will also be capable of producing significant and dangerous severe weather. All modes will be possible with this broken line of storms, including strong, long-track tornadoes, 75+ mph winds, and very large hail. The severe weather threat will come to an end from west to east between 10 p.m. and midnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Isolated showers will be possible on Thursday as temperatures cool down. The first weekend of spring will be a bit chilly, with morning lows in the upper-30s to low-40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Highs return to the 70s by Monday. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through. It is too early to pinpoint any severe weather threat with this system.

