Bidding applications available for business owners

The Meridian City Council.
The Meridian City Council.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council and Mayor Percy Bland are aiming to help local businesses.

It was decided during Tuesday’s city council meeting that city officials will let local business owners know when opportunities within city government become available.

“There’s been a lot of communication out there that some minority firms are not getting opportunities.” Bland said, “So, I want to be clear that 78% of those contracts in Parks and Recreation are going to black-owned minority firms. We are proud about that.”

Mayor Bland says people can fill out a Vendor/Bidder application form that places their business in an internal system.

The mayor says this process is vital in order to keep more money in the city.

“A lot of people who are doing state contracts and municipal contracts are on the state bid list. So, some of the smaller businesses within cities like ours, if they do have the capacity they already should know about those lists. They should be a part of those lists.” Bland said, “If any city or state has work to do, they can bid out on it.”

The applications can be picked up from the second floor of city hall.

